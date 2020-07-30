brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
BREAKING NEWS

Conservatives deride claims that people in tents in Brighton parks are ‘holidaymakers’

Posted On 30 Jul 2020 at 5:41 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Conservative councillors have reacted with derision to claims that people sleeping in tents in places like the Old Steine gardens were “holidaymakers”

Former council leader Mary Mears said that it was a sign that her political rivals were “out of touch”.

Councillor Mears, who speaks for her party on housing, criticised comments made by Labour councillor Gill Williams, who chaired Brighton and Hove City Council’s Housing Committee until last week.

Councillor Williams said that fewer than five rough sleepers left housing provided by the council during the coronavirus lockdown to return to the streets.

The Spearhead

And she said that when reports of tents pitched in parks and around the town had come to outreach workers’ attention, the vast majority turned out to be holidaymakers.

Councillor Mary Mears said that the comments were an insult to residents, including those who were currently experiencing “severe anti-social behaviour” from the Old Steine Gardens tents.

An email from one neighbour said: “For two weeks we have had tents in the gardens and rough sleepers camping here. This morning 10 people (were) drinking at 6am.

“Every day we have drinking, fighting, shouting, arguing, drug use, human waste, litter and aggressive behaviour.

“The area is a no alcohol zone – yet this is not enforced. Why?

“Tourists and families use this area and are subject to abuse. It is not safe and is a dangerous place to be or live (especially at night).

“I am woken every day with screaming and fighting.

“Street cleaners are left with the mess on a daily basis to look after. I am unsure if they venture near the campsite.

“The situation is intolerable, threatening and has a major negative impact on the city’s reputation.

“Administration after administration have failed in dealing with these issues which blight the city.

“There were police there this morning at the YMCA and they were waving at the campers until one ran over the road, collapsed and swore at them.”

After no action was taken by the council, the neighbour wrote again and said: “Overnight the tents have increased from two to four.

“The new tents are by the café and at 7am we had drinking, fighting, littering, defecation, shouting and arguing.”

Councillor Mears said: “Residents are bearing the brunt of anti-social behaviour on Old Steine Gardens which has not been addressed by the council.

“For these residents to then read a statement that the council considers the majority of tents in parks to be holiday-makers is insulting.

“It also demonstrates why the Labour administration made no progress on addressing these issues in the city.

“From the reports of residents, it seems the people currently residing in Old Steine Gardens have addiction problems and should not be classified as holidaymakers in any way.”

Conservative councillor Dawn Barnett said that residents were experiencing a different situation in their day-to-day lives than that suggested by the council.

“Residents reported aggressive begging while queuing outside the shops during the lockdown and will be staggered to hear the council’s comment that less than five rough sleepers returned to the streets.

“The administration needs to listen to the residents and get a grip on what is going on.

“There are holiday camp sites across the city and if these tents are holidaymakers they should be encouraged to move there.

“Furthermore, if the tents and occupants are holidaymakers then why aren’t the council using their byelaw powers to instantly stop it? The council can’t have it both ways.”

Councillor Mears said that the recently collapsed Labour administration had left housing in a mess.

She said: “The minutes of a recent meeting with tenants and leaseholders verified a comment made by a the new interim housing director that there were now 500 rough sleepers being housed in the city, up from 350 previously reported.

She also said that the city was ranked fourth or fifth in the country for the number of rough sleepers housed, adding: “While the government is continuing to provide huge financial support to the city to house homeless and rough sleepers, the number of homeless appears to be rising and residents are reporting increasing begging on the streets.

“The new administration will need to urgently get to grips with the situation.”

“Furthermore, if the tents and occupants are holidaymakers then why aren’t the council using their byelaw powers to instantly stop it? The council can’t have it both ways.”

Councillor Mears said that the recently collapsed Labour administration had left housing in a mess.

She said: “The minutes of a recent meeting with tenants and leaseholders verified a comment made by a the new interim housing director that there were now 500 rough sleepers being housed in the city, up from 350 previously reported.

She also said that the city was ranked fourth or fifth in the country for the number of rough sleepers housed, adding: “While the government is continuing to provide huge financial support to the city to house homeless and rough sleepers, the number of homeless appears to be rising and residents are reporting increasing begging on the streets.

“The new administration will need to urgently get to grips with the situation.”

Like what we do? Help us do more of it by donating here.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archive

<
July 2020
>
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
242526272829 
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728     
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
29      
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
232425262728 
       
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728  
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829    
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28      
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
       
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       

Sponsored Editorial

Revolutionising the South East’s property market

Posted On08 Jun 2020

Brighton and Hove GP surgeries adapt to keep patients safe from covid-19

Posted On22 Apr 2020

Caring for our community

Posted On21 Apr 2020

What readers are saying




Advanced Search

Categories

Advertisement

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com