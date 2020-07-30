Conservatives deride claims that people in tents in Brighton parks are ‘holidaymakers’

Conservative councillors have reacted with derision to claims that people sleeping in tents in places like the Old Steine gardens were “holidaymakers”

Former council leader Mary Mears said that it was a sign that her political rivals were “out of touch”.

Councillor Mears, who speaks for her party on housing, criticised comments made by Labour councillor Gill Williams, who chaired Brighton and Hove City Council’s Housing Committee until last week.

Councillor Williams said that fewer than five rough sleepers left housing provided by the council during the coronavirus lockdown to return to the streets.

And she said that when reports of tents pitched in parks and around the town had come to outreach workers’ attention, the vast majority turned out to be holidaymakers.

Councillor Mary Mears said that the comments were an insult to residents, including those who were currently experiencing “severe anti-social behaviour” from the Old Steine Gardens tents.

An email from one neighbour said: “For two weeks we have had tents in the gardens and rough sleepers camping here. This morning 10 people (were) drinking at 6am.

“Every day we have drinking, fighting, shouting, arguing, drug use, human waste, litter and aggressive behaviour.

“The area is a no alcohol zone – yet this is not enforced. Why?

“Tourists and families use this area and are subject to abuse. It is not safe and is a dangerous place to be or live (especially at night).

“I am woken every day with screaming and fighting.

“Street cleaners are left with the mess on a daily basis to look after. I am unsure if they venture near the campsite.

“The situation is intolerable, threatening and has a major negative impact on the city’s reputation.

“Administration after administration have failed in dealing with these issues which blight the city.

“There were police there this morning at the YMCA and they were waving at the campers until one ran over the road, collapsed and swore at them.”

After no action was taken by the council, the neighbour wrote again and said: “Overnight the tents have increased from two to four.

“The new tents are by the café and at 7am we had drinking, fighting, littering, defecation, shouting and arguing.”

Councillor Mears said: “Residents are bearing the brunt of anti-social behaviour on Old Steine Gardens which has not been addressed by the council.

“For these residents to then read a statement that the council considers the majority of tents in parks to be holiday-makers is insulting.

“It also demonstrates why the Labour administration made no progress on addressing these issues in the city.

“From the reports of residents, it seems the people currently residing in Old Steine Gardens have addiction problems and should not be classified as holidaymakers in any way.”

Conservative councillor Dawn Barnett said that residents were experiencing a different situation in their day-to-day lives than that suggested by the council.

“Residents reported aggressive begging while queuing outside the shops during the lockdown and will be staggered to hear the council’s comment that less than five rough sleepers returned to the streets.

“The administration needs to listen to the residents and get a grip on what is going on.

“There are holiday camp sites across the city and if these tents are holidaymakers they should be encouraged to move there.

“Furthermore, if the tents and occupants are holidaymakers then why aren’t the council using their byelaw powers to instantly stop it? The council can’t have it both ways.”

Councillor Mears said that the recently collapsed Labour administration had left housing in a mess.

She said: “The minutes of a recent meeting with tenants and leaseholders verified a comment made by a the new interim housing director that there were now 500 rough sleepers being housed in the city, up from 350 previously reported.

She also said that the city was ranked fourth or fifth in the country for the number of rough sleepers housed, adding: “While the government is continuing to provide huge financial support to the city to house homeless and rough sleepers, the number of homeless appears to be rising and residents are reporting increasing begging on the streets.

“The new administration will need to urgently get to grips with the situation.”

“Furthermore, if the tents and occupants are holidaymakers then why aren’t the council using their byelaw powers to instantly stop it? The council can’t have it both ways.”

Councillor Mears said that the recently collapsed Labour administration had left housing in a mess.

She said: “The minutes of a recent meeting with tenants and leaseholders verified a comment made by a the new interim housing director that there were now 500 rough sleepers being housed in the city, up from 350 previously reported.

She also said that the city was ranked fourth or fifth in the country for the number of rough sleepers housed, adding: “While the government is continuing to provide huge financial support to the city to house homeless and rough sleepers, the number of homeless appears to be rising and residents are reporting increasing begging on the streets.

“The new administration will need to urgently get to grips with the situation.”