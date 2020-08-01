Firefighters rescue two dogs from blaze in Brighton

Firefighters rescued two dogs from a blaze in a flat in Hollingdean.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “Pet owners are being reminded of the importance of fire safety after two dogs were rescued from a home in Brighton.”

The fire service said that it was called out at 1.51pm on Wednesday (29 July) to reports of a small fire in a kitchen at a flat in Stephens Road.

Tea towels had accidentally been left on an electric cooker.

Crews used breathing apparatus and a hose reel to put the fire out.

They then used a fast-working fan to clear the smoke.

The fire service said: “Unfortunately it’s very easy to have an accidental fire in your home, especially when you lead a busy life.

“The service’s top tips to safeguard your pets from electrical fires are

Double-check you’ve switched off electrical items on at night and when you’re out of the home – you’ll be less alert to a fire breaking out when asleep.

Buy electrical equipment which is safe and sound – look out for BSI kitemarks.

Remember not to overload sockets.

Install a smoke detector and check regularly that it’s in working order.

…

“Please also remember not to risk your own safety to save your pets – call 999 for help.”