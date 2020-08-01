brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Prepare for a ‘Fabuloso’ digital Pride and stay safe from the coronavirus

Posted On 01 Aug 2020
Covid-19 has meant we as a city have had to make a lot of sacrifices in order to save lives.

Unfortunately, one of those sacrifices is that we can’t host Pride in its usual format with live outdoor events at Preston Park, the march through the city centre, the street party and all of the various events that usually mean large crowds of people coming together to celebrate diversity and equality.

However, we can all still come together and celebrate Pride in a covid-safe way this weekend, through the three-day digital festival – “We are Fabuloso” – and I can’t wait!

“We Are Fabuloso” will feature artists from the Main Stage, Cabaret Stage, BAME Stage, Pride Dance Big Top, QueerTown, Trans Fabuloso Stage and many more and will reflect the full flavour and diversity of the Pride In The Festival and Parade to enjoy at home.

The Spearhead

A star-studded line-up including Zoe Lyons, Stephen Bailey, Todrick Hall, Rosie Jones and many more will be on hand to entertain you and help raise crucial funds for community organisations from the safety and comfort of your own home this weekend.

There will also be exclusive, never-before broadcast archive footage of the likes of Nile Rodgers and Chic, Jess Glynne, Years and Years and more.

You can also still support Pride’s fundraising efforts for community organisations through the Brighton Rainbow Fund and the Pride Social Impact Fund.

I want to thank the countless local businesses who are displaying rainbow flags, collecting donations and expressing solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community. You make us proud.

According to The Guardian, and I’m inclined to agree, Brighton and Hove Pride is widely acknowledged as the country’s most popular Pride event.

I would go so far as to say we put on the best show in the world.

We are all looking forward to welcoming the Pride outdoor events back next year but, in the meantime, I want to encourage everyone to tune in to the online festival this weekend, take in the fantastic digital entertainment on offer, donate to the fundraising efforts and let out your inner Fabuloso!

Find out more on the Pride website.

