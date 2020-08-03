Tool theft CCTV released



CCTV images of two men and a van have been released by detectives investigating a spate of tool thefts.

Plant equipment and tools were taken from vans and sites across Sussex, including Brighton, from July 17 to July 22.

In each case, a white Ford Transit Custom van has been seen in the area. The van has two aerials on the roof near to the windscreen but one is missing.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information about the van or the thefts, which have mostly taken place during daylight hours.

In particular, police would like to speak to the two men pictured as they believe the pair may have information that could help their enquiries.

One man is described as white, of medium build, with short brown hair. He also appears to have a tattoo on his upper right arm. He was seen wearing a white polo shirt, dark trousers and a reflective jacket.

The second man is also white, of medium build and with short brown hair. He was seen wearing a white face mask and dark clothing.

Anyone who recognises them or who has any other information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1174 of 22/07.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.