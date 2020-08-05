Boy has facial surgery after suffering serious injuries in attack in Hove

A 16-year-old boy needed lengthy emergency surgery after being attacked with a bottle in the street in Hove.

Another 16-year-old boy has been charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and brought before a court.

Sussex Police said: “Police investigating an assault in Hove have charged a 16-year-old boy with causing grievous bodily harm.

“Officers received report of a boy being approached from behind and hit over the head with a bottle in Portland Road at the junction of Woodhouse Road at 11.15pm on Saturday (1 August).

“The victim – a 16-year-old boy – sustained serious facial injuries requiring lengthy surgery.

“The suspect, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.

“He appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (4 August) and has been bailed subject to conditions to appear before Worthing Youth Court on Thursday (6 August).

“Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident to report online or call 101, quoting serial 137 of 02/08.”