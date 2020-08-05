Woman threatened at knifepoint by two men in Brighton park

A woman has reported being threatened at knifepoint by two men in a Brighton park, Sussex Police said.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap and released on police bail.

The force said: “Police appealing for witnesses after a woman reported being threatened by two men with knives in Queen’s Park, Brighton.

“The 34-year-old victim said she was threatened by two men at knifepoint at about 1pm on Friday 24 July.

“They were disturbed by a dog walker and the victim ran away from her attackers.

“The two men were white and of medium build. One was aged in his twenties, 6ft and with distinctive hair shaved at the sides and in a ponytail. The other man is aged about 40, 5ft 10in with short, brown hair.

“A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap and released on bail until (Thursday) 27 August.”

Detective Constable Ed Downes said: “We would like to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at this time, especially anyone walking a dog who disturbed the incident.

“Please contact us if you can help our investigation.

“Report online or ring 101 quoting serial 1530 of 30/07.”