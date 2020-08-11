Man arrested on suspicion of strangling woman in Brighton

A man has been arrested on suspicion of strangling a woman in broad daylight in a Brighton street.

Sussex Police said today (Tuesday 11 August): “Police are appealing for witnesses of a Brighton assault to come forward.

“Officers were called to an altercation where a man was reported to have strangled and hit a woman with his t-shirt in Regency Road, Brighton, between 1.30pm and 1.50pm on Friday (7 August).

“Police attended the location and the victim, a woman in her twenties, was safeguarded by officers.

“A 31-year-old man from St Albans was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm (ABH).

“He has been released on police bail until 6 September while inquiries are ongoing.”

Investigating officer Nicola Jones said: “We would like to praise the member of the public who called us to report the assault as we were then able to safeguard the victim.

“We believe a group of three men may have witnessed the assault. Were you one of these people?

“We are eager to speak to these three men or anyone who may have witnessed the assault.

“You can report information to us either online or call 101 quoting reference 778 of 07/08.”