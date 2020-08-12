Council looks to toughen up licensing rules in parts of Brighton

Brighton and Hove City Council is looking to toughen up its licensing rules in two areas of the town.

Licensing chiefs are looking at ways to bring in tighter rules in the area around Preston Park and Brighton Marina.

They may also require any new licensed cafés to stop serving by 11pm at the latest – or possibly even 10pm – instead of the current midnight limit.

The proposals are set out in a consultation document drawn up by the council which is asking for feedback from the public.

One of the key proposals is to extend the existing “special stress area” – a wide area of Brighton and Hove where anyone opening a licensed premises is expected “to make positive proposals to ensure that their operation will not add to the problems faced in these areas”.

The proposed extension would include Preston Road – and Beaconsfield Road as far as Stanford Avenue.

The council is considering a more regulated approach to new licences at Brighton Marina, it said, “to reflect the increased number of residential properties”.

It is also proposing restrictions on new off-licences in shopping parades where a number of retailers already have an alcohol licence and neighbours are concerned about the negative impact of another.

And after a series of applications for bars in shared workspaces, the council plans to bring in a 10pm cut-off time for new licences in similar circumstances.

The consultation is open until Sunday 4 October. Details can be found on the council’s website.