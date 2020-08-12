Missing 15-year-old Brighton girl found safe and well

A missing 15-year-old girl from Brighton, who went missing almost a week ago, has been found safe and well.

Sussex Police issued a public appeal for help finding her on Monday (10 August).

The force said today: “Chloe Crouch, 15, from Brighton, who was reported as missing on (Thursday) 6 August has been found this morning, Wednesday 12 August, and is safe and well.”

On Twitter, Brighton and Hove police said: “We are glad to report that Chloe Crouch, 15, who had been missing from home in Brighton since (Thursday) 6 August has been found this morning and is safe and well.”