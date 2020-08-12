Police taser a man on the Palace Pier

Police tasered a man on the Palace Pier in Brighton today (Wednesday 12 August) before arresting him on suspicion of making threats to kill.

Sussex Police said: “A man has been arrested following an incident in Brighton this afternoon (Wednesday 12 August).

“About 1.04pm, police were flagged down by a member of the public in relation to a man making threats to kill members of the public, in London Road.

“Police received a second call at 1.17pm regarding a man threatening people on Brighton Palace Pier.

“The man repeatedly refused to comply with police directions and, for the safety of himself, the public and police, he was detained using Taser and arrested for public order offences.

“We would like to thank members of the public for their prompt calls in relation to this matter.”

On Twitter, Brighton and Hove police said: “Thanks to prompt calls from the public regarding an aggressive man, we arrested him at Brighton Palace Pier.

“After repeatedly refusing to comply with directions, and for the safety of himself, the public and police, he was detained using taser.”