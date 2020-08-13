brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
5 almost interesting facts about Brighton & Hove Albion’s Ben White

Posted On 13 Aug 2020
As the “will he won’t he join Leeds United” saga gets as hot as the weather, we look at some facts about Albion’s best known but least used central defender.

1) White was born in Poole in Dorset – not far from Bournemouth – where Leeds won promotion to the old First Division in 1990. It was a fixture that ensured clubs based in seaside resorts could never have home fixtures on bank holiday weekends again.

2) White has played twice for Albion – in the League Cup and the Football League Trophy. He has also been involved in a Premier League squad once –  against Burnley in 2018.

3) Albion have loaned the player out three times since he turned professional. So far he has played for Newport County, Peterborough United and of course Leeds United in this capacity. The Seagulls have always added clauses in loan contracts that prevent clubs from buying the player for less than their own valuation.

4) It has been suggested that Leeds have offered over £23 million for White so far – but Albion have turned this down, insisting White, who has two years left on his Seagulls contract, is part of the club’s plans for next season. #FreeBenWhite is a hash tag Leeds fans have trending on Twitter and a similar banner was allegedly put up on fencing at the Amex yesterday. Albion insist they have no need to sell the player who Leeds want to build an entire team around and are willing to smash their transfer record to get. Leeds went into administration in 2007, after recklessly smashing their own transfer record throughout the early noughties.

5) During his time at Elland Road, White will have no doubt bumped into Leeds goalkeeper Will Huffer, who’s father grew up in Hove and attended Hove Park School – a welcome addition to the school’s rather bare alumni.

NHS top tips for sun safety and hot weather advice

Revolutionising the South East's property market

Brighton and Hove GP surgeries adapt to keep patients safe from covid-19

