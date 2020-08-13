Police charge man who was tasered on Palace Pier in Brighton

The man who was tasered by police on the Palace Pier in Brighton yesterday has been charged and bailed to appear before magistrates.

Sussex Police said: “A man has been charged with public order offences after he was arrested in Brighton yesterday (Wednesday 12 August).

“It follows prompt calls from members of the public in relation to a man making threats to the public.

“For the safety of himself, the public and police, he was detained using a taser and arrested at Brighton Palace Pier.

“Lance Brade, 32, a scaffolder, of Albourne Close, Brighton, has been charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence and obstructing or resisting police in the execution of their duty.

“He has been released on conditional bail to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on (Thursday) 8 October.”