Wanted Brighton man charged with arson

A wanted man from Brighton who was arrested last week has been charged with arson, burglary and fraud.

Sussex Police said that he was tracked down by the new Tactical Enforcement Unit which the force set up in Brighton last December.

Meehan, 27, of Thornsdale, Albion Hill, Brighton, appeared before magistrates charged with burgling a house in Burnham Close, Woodingdean.

He was also accused of using a stolen bank card to buy vodka, prosecco and cigarettes.

And he was charged with driving an old blue Audi A4 while banned.

Sussex Police said: “Daniel Meehan who was arrested by the Brighton Tactical Enforcement Unit has been charged with committing burglary, fraud and arson.

“The 27-year-old, of Albion Hill, Brighton, was detained on (Wednesday) 12 August.

“He appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on (Friday) 14 August charged with two counts of burglary at homes in Woodingdean on (Sunday) 28 June, five counts of fraud which relate to using a stolen bank card and arson relating to a stolen Citroen C3 car which was set on fire on (Sunday) 28 June in Brighton.

“Meehan was remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on (Friday) 11 September.”