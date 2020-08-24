Brighton man stabbed

A Brighton man was treated in hospital after being stabbed in Whitehawk.

Sunny Vickers was attacked by the football pitches, off Whitehawk Way, last Tuesday (18 August).

He posted a warning on Facebook, saying: “I got hit around the head on my way home and then stabbed in the leg. I nearly lost my life.”

Sussex Police said: “Just before 11.15pm on Tuesday 18 August we received a report that a man aged 19 had sustained cuts to his leg from an object when he was attacked by a persons or persons unknown while walking past football pitches off Whitehawk Way, Brighton.

“He was treated at hospital for the injuries and was discharged on the same night.

“There have been no arrests at this stage and inquiries are continuing.

“Anyone with information can contact the police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1674 of 18/08.”

After scores of comments, Mr Vickers said: “Thank you everyone for the support with what’s happened and thank you for making others aware of the dangers around there.

“I didn’t post it for the attention I just don’t want anyone else getting hurt.”