Hove man charged with Brighton burger bar robbery

A man from Hove has been charged with robbery after cash was stolen from a burger bar on Brighton seafront last week.

Rowan Hudson appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (22 August) charged with robbery at Burger King, in King’s Road, Brighton.

He was also charged with an attempted robbery at Costa Coffee, in London Road, Brighton.

Both offences were alleged to have been committed last Thursday (20 August).

Hudson was ordered to be held on remand in prison until his next court appearance which has been scheduled for Monday 21 September.

Sussex Police said this afternoon (Monday 24 August): “A man has been arrested and charged with committing a robbery at Burger King and an attempted robbery at Costa Coffee in Brighton on Thursday.

“Rowan Hudson, 31, of The Drive, Hove, was detained by officers from the Brighton Tactical Enforcement Unit and appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

“The court heard that a man went into the Costa Coffee shop, in London Road, on Thursday morning and threatened staff before attempting to steal a cash till drawer of money.

“He was stopped by staff and left empty-handed.

“A man then went to Burger King restaurant in King’s Road less than two hours later and threatened staff before stealing cash from the till and running off.

“Hudson was remanded in custody to appear at crown court on Monday 21 September.”