Man spared prison for having carving knife in Brighton park

A man has been given a suspended prison sentence for having a carving knife in a Brighton park.

Nittin Patel, 54, of Woburn Place, Brighton, admitted carrying the weapon in public when he appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday 26 August).

Patel, who came to Brighton from London six years ago after homelessness charity Crisis gave him a travel warrant, was carrying the knife in Wild Park, Moulsecoomb, in May.

District Judge Tessa Szagun sentenced Patel to six months in prison, suspended for a year.

She said that the offence was serious because he was carrying a knife in public while drinking, putting the public at serious risk of harm.

In imposing a suspended prison sentence, she also cited his previous convictions, which include drug dealing.

Four years ago Patel admitted drug dealing after he was caught selling heroin by a police officer.

The former Big Issue seller was given a 12-month supervision order with a requirement to carry out up to 15 days of rehabilitation activity.

He was also ordered to pay £85 prosection costs and a £128 victim surcharge, making £213 in total.