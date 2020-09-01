Boy beaten up in Brighton in late-night attack

A boy suffered facial injuries and lost a tooth when he was attacked at The Level, in Brighton, late at night.

Sussex Police said this morning (Tuesday 1 September): “Police are seeking witnesses to a late-night attack on a teenage boy in Brighton city centre.

“At 12.40am on Tuesday (25 August) a report was received that the 17-year-old boy had been found with facial injuries, having been attacked by the skate park at The Level in Brighton, at some time since 11.30pm on the Monday evening.

“The boy, who does not come from Brighton, was treated for his injuries at hospital.

“He had been punched in the face several times and lost a tooth, and had cuts inside his mouth and bruising on his face and right arm and shoulder.

“Nothing was reported stolen.”

Detective Sergeant Jo Benton said: “At this stage we do not know who attacked the boy, or why, and we are keen hear from anyone who was in the area that evening and who saw such an attack or any other suspicious activity.

“You can contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 36 of 25/08.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”