Brighton and Hove Albion striker goes out on loan

Brighton and Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray is moving to Watford on a season-long loan.

The 36-year-old forward is Brighton’s leading post-war goalscorer with 111 goals during two spells.

He will join the Hornets with a year left to run on his Albion contract.

Head coach Graham Potter said: “It is understandable that Glenn would like to play regular football at this stage of this career and this move gives him that opportunity with Watford.

“He could easily have stayed here, been part of the squad and we would have been very happy to have his experience and personality within the dressing room – but we could not guarantee him regular football.

“He makes the move with our full blessing and best wishes. Glenn has been outstanding for this football club, a great pro and pleasure to work with. He quite rightly has earned legend status here.

“He will always be welcome back here at the club, at the training ground and the Amex – and I am sure the fans will look forward to showing their appreciation at some point in the future.”

Chairman Tony Bloom also paid tribute to Murray, sayig: “Glenn has been a tremendous player for us across both spells and played his part in two promotion campaigns.

“He would be in many fans’ all-time Albion teams and his goalscoring record has been superb.

“His goals fired us into the Championship in time for our move to the Amex and six years later into the Premier League.

“He also played a crucial role in helping the club retain its top-flight status over the past three years.

“As chairman, and on behalf of all Albion fans, I would like to thank Glenn for all he has done for the club and wish him well for the season ahead.”

Albion said: “Murray first joined Albion from Rochdale in January 2008 and became an instant hit with fans as he scored twice on his debut against Crewe Alexandra at Withdean.

“His three-and-a-half-year spell culminated in promotion to the Championship, as Albion won the League One title in 2011, with Murray firing 22 goals as the club’s leading scorer.

“That summer he moved to Crystal Palace and he had subsequent spells with Reading and AFC Bournemouth before he returned to the Albion in the summer of 2016.

“In his first season back, he topped the scoring charts again, this time netting 23 goals as the club won promotion to the Premier League.

“He followed that with 14 and 15 goals in the next two seasons playing in the top flight.

“Murray has played in the top six divisions of English football, across a pro career which began with his local club Carlisle United in 2004.

“He also spent a spell with the wonderfully named Wilmington Hammerheads, having been spotted playing for Workington Reds in the Northern Premier League.

“His Albion stats, across two spells are 285 games and 111 goals, making him second only to Tommy Cook (125) in the club’s all-time goalscorers list.”