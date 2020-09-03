brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Hove home owner given permission to build house in her back garden

Posted On 03 Sep 2020
Plans for a new house in a back garden can go ahead despite opposition from neighbours.

Homeowner Maria Higgins applied for planning permission to build a two-storey detached house with three bedrooms in the back garden of her home in Shirley Drive, Hove.

Members of Brighton and Hove City Council Planning Committee were told that she planned to retire to the “fully accessible” building.

Conservative councillor Samer Bagaeen, a professor of planning who represents Hove Park ward, spoke against the application which drew 40 objections from neighbours.

He said that sub-dividing the garden was unacceptable because smaller plots would not be in keeping with the character of the area.

Councillor Bagaeen said: “The proposal would fail to respect the character and established urban grain, contrary to policy in the City Plan.

“What is the point of having a policy if it can be ignored?”

He gave examples of other applications in Hove Park ward where the council had refused applications to build in back gardens.

Planning consultant Gareth Giles, for Ms Higgins, said that the self-build project was designed to her specifications.

He said that the proposed house would have a green roof, solar panels and a wildlife pond.

Conservative councillor Carol Theobald said: “I think it’s terrible that they want to put this in the back of the garden there where everybody can see it.

“It’s quite small. It’s smaller than the two properties that have had houses put in the back. It’s quite different.”

Councillor Theobald told the “virtual” meeting of the Planning Committee that a similar application further down the road had been refused.

Green councillor Sue Shanks said that she was quite happy with the proposal, adding: “I think the days of big family houses in cities with big plots are probably going. It’s a shame in lots of ways but this is a good use of the space.”

Independent councillor Bridget Fishleigh jumped on this comment and asked if the end of big family houses with gardens was Green Party policy.

Councillor Shanks said that it was a personal view and that decisions by the Planning Committee were not “party political”.

Councillors voted five to three in favour of the scheme.

