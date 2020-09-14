Police appeal for public support as coronavirus rules change

Sussex Police issued an appeal for the public’s support as the coronavirus rules change again today (Monday 14 September).

The force said: “Police in Sussex continue to encourage people to play their part in preventing the spread of covid-19 as changes to the government’s regulations come into force.

“The regulation changes will limit gatherings to six people, except in a small number of circumstances including schools, workplaces and organised team sports.

“Sussex Police officers will continue to be out and about in their communities to engage with members of the public, explaining the new government regulations and encouraging people to follow them.

“Police will disperse groups of more than six where necessary and issue fines to those who don’t comply. Enforcement will only be used proportionately, as a last resort, when engagement has not been successful.”

Superintendent Julia Pope said: “Everyone has a part to play in preventing the spread of coronavirus.

“We will be doing all we can and we encourage others to do the same by following the new rules set out by the government.

“Our officers will continue to engage with their communities and, in most situations, this engagement can resolve breaches without us having to issue a fine.

“We will issue fines when people refuse to comply.

“The demands on the police service are now back to pre-covid levels. Our priorities lie with public safety and so it is even more important that people take personal responsibility for their actions and do their bit to prevent the spread of the virus, so the force can operate effectively for those who need us.

“If people are aware of a serious and current breach of the government’s coronavirus regulations, we would ask them to report it to us online.

“We will continue to work closely with the government, businesses, local authorities and partner agencies to make Sussex a safe place for people to live, work and visit.

“We ask the public to work with us and act responsibly to help prevent the spread of the virus.”