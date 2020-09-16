Hippodrome owners set to be ordered to make urgent repairs

The owners of the Brighton Hippodrome are set to be ordered to make urgent repairs to the crumbling theatre.

The Grade II* listed building in Middle Street has stood for years while successive owners’ plans for it fell through.

It was last sold to Hippodrome Investments in the summer of 2017, but although ambitious plans to turn it into a hotel and luxury apartments were announced, these never progressed.

In May this year, the daughter of Hippodrome Investments boss Aizen Sheikh posted on Facebook that it was being put up for sale.

But now Brighton and Hove councillors are being asked to approve an urgent works notice which would require the owners to make extensive repairs – or pay the cost of the council stepping in and doing so itself.

A report due to go before next weeks’ Tourism, Equalities, Communities and Culture Committee says: “The building suffers from a range of defects caused by long term water ingress, lack of maintenance and prolonged vacancy.

“Council officers and Historic England last inspected the building on 16 December 2019.

“Officers were able to see that some works had been carried out to the building following previous inspections, including temporary roof repairs over the auditorium, some gutter clearance, boarding of broken windows and removal of pigeon infestation and guano.

“However, the visit nevertheless confirmed that the condition of the building remained of serious concern.

“The owners were therefore requested to carry out a series of further, more significant works, including works to address water ingress to the basement, fly tower and internal courtyard.”

The reports says Hipp informed them the works were delayed because of lockdown and were asked in June to produce an action plan and specialist reports into dry rot and the internal scaffolding, none of which has been received.

On June 11, Hipp told the council that work would start within six weeks, but after hearing no more, the council sent them a letter on July 28 raising the prospect of an urgent works notice.

Hipp’s contractor wrote back to say many of the works had been carried out, but requests for a site visit were not responded to.

The report says Historic England has agreed in principle to underwrite up to 80% of the repair costs, which would be repaid if the costs were recouped from the owner.

The report adds: “The only other option would be to continue to seek the owner’s voluntary agreement to carry out the necessary works.

“However, officers are not confident that any further, substantive works will be carried out in the absence of a formal notice.

“This risks a continued deterioration in the condition of the building and the loss of historic fabric and features.”

The work required to be carried out would be:

Repairs to address condition of roofs and rainwater goods

Fly Tower weather proofing

Water ingress in basement

Flooding of internal courtyard

Dry rot survey and treatment

Removal of floor coverings, furniture and debris

Ventilation provision

New or altered scaffolding to better support fibrous plaster ceiling

Brighton Hippodrome is the UK’s most architecturally significant circus theatre — the finest surviving example of its type in the country.

It has been on the Theatres Trust’s Theatres at Risk Register since the list began in 2006.