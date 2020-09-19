Missing teenage girl from Hove returns home

A missing 13-year-old girl from Hove has returned home after police issued a public appeal for help finding her.

Sussex Police said yesterday that they were growing concerned for Kylah Dolan who had not been seen since Wednesday morning (16 September).

Today (Saturday 19 September) the force said: “Teenager Kylah Dolan, who was reported missing from Hove, has been found safe.

“The 13-year-old has returned home of her own accord.

“Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal to help find her.”