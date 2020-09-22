More Brighton students sent home after positive coronavirus test

Another school has sent home pupils following a positive coronavirus test in its community, at least the fourth one in the city to do so this month.

Parents of Patcham High pupils were informed today a student got a positive test result back this morning and so a handful of their classmates are being told to self isolate.

Brighton and Hove News understands the pupil is in year eight and those now in self-isolation cannot return until October 2.

However, the whole of the year bubble is not being sent home for a fortnight as Public Health England (PHE) has said only those in direct prolonged contact need to self-isolate.

The letter from headteacher John McKee said: “We have a confirmed case of COVID-19 within the school.

“We know that you may find this concerning but are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England.

“This letter is to inform you of the current situation and provide advice on how to support your child. Please be reassured that for most people, coronavirus (COVID-19) will be a mild illness.

“The small number of children who have been in direct prolonged contact with the confirmed case will have received an individual letter and will be staying at home for 14 days.

“The school remains open and your child should continue to attend if they remain well.”

At least three other schools in the city have also sent home pupils following positive coronavirus cases.

Cardinal Newman in Hove sent home year seven classes after a teaching assistant tested positive. One of her colleagues subsequently also tested positive, but there was no further spread and all those sent home then have now returned to school.

A handful of students in its sixth form college tested positive after either picking up the virus at an 18th birthday party held before college returned – and before the rule of six came in – or being in contact with those that had.

Students at BHASVIC who also went to the same party also tested positive, leading to their classmates having to self isolate.

Both year six classes at Coldean Primary School have also been sent home after a teacher tested positive.

Brighton and Hove City Council yesterday declined to say how many schools had contacted them to report positive cases since schools fully reopened this month.