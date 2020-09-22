brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
New walk-in coronavirus test centre opens in East Brighton

Posted On 22 Sep 2020 at 10:55 am
A new walk-in coronavirus test centre in East Brighton park has opened today as part of a pilot for new walk-through sites accessible on foot or bike.

Anyone wanting a test must book an appointment, as with the mobile drive-through test centre currently operating from Withdean or Brighton racecourse.

Anecdotally, capacity in Brighton and Hove appears to have been restricted as testing resources are directed more at areas with higher rates currently under local lockdown.

But this site will make it a bit easier for the many people in Brighton and Hove who don’t have a car to access a test more quickly than a home test.

Brighton Kemptown MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle said: “After considerable lobbying from MPs locally I am happy to see this new testing centre coming online.

“We have had months to sort this test, track and trace system out but the Government have failed now just as we are heading into a potential second wave.

“I have been dealing with distressed constituents on a daily basis who have symptoms and simply can’t get tested, I hope this new testing centre can alleviate some of the pressure on the testing.

“I will continue to monitor the situation closely and if we need more testing centres than that is what I’ll be demanding from the Government.”

In a letter to Mr Russell-Moyle, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Innovation (Lords) Lord Bethell said: “I wanted to write to you to confirm that we are opening a local test site in your constituency at the East Brighton Park Tennis Courts, over the coming days.

“I hope this site will make it easier for many people in Brighton to access testing.

“This site forms part of a pilot to open new ‘walk through’ Local Test Sites in England which are easily accessible by foot or on a bike.

“Before selecting this site, we have engaged with local stakeholders to narrow down the location and identify a suitable site. This includes the local authority and NHS stakeholders.

“In order to reach a decision, we have considered which site is most suitable for safely testing as many people as possible and how long it is available for.

“This expansion of testing supports the existing NHS and Public Health England infrastructure, which has more than doubled its testing capacity since the coronavirus pandemic began, supporting our commitment to expand local direction of national testing resources and move to a more locally owned and delivered testing model.

“Across the UK testing capacity has been expanded to more than 350,000 tests a day, meaning that anyone with symptoms can immediately book a test for free.

“Local authorities in England will have greater autonomy to deliver different types of testing models which are suited to the needs of their population and local communities.”

Brighton and Hove City Council said they could not say what was happening at the tennis courts and directed us to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC). The DHSC has not yet responded.

  1. Kyle tompkins September 22, 2020 at 11:06 am Reply

    How can I book an appointment?

