All right on the Preston front as Albion move into 4th round and Man U at home

Preston North End 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 2

Brighton and Hove Albion will face Manchester United twice in five days at the Amex after dispatching Preston North End en route to the League Cup 4th Round.

The Seagulls missed a few opportunities in the first half with Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Alexis Mac Allister and even Haydon Roberts all going close.

Joel Veltman again looked assured and comfortable in defence for Albion.

Preston almost took the lead a few minutes before half time as Patrick Bauer rattled Jason Steele’s crossbar with a header.

Preston keeper Connor Ripley then made an excellent save from Pascal Gross.

Albion took the lead 10 minutes after half time. Bernado combined well with Jahanbakhsh who lashed a shot into to the roof of the net for his second of the season. It’s never a tap-in for Jahanbakhsh!

Brad Potts should have equalised for Preston but minutes later Gross found Mac Allister who drilled a shot home to double Albion’s lead.

The Seagulls saw out the rest of match comfortably with Victor Gyokeres almost making it three.

Albion take on Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday (26 September) at 12.30pm at the Amex – then entertain them again in a fixture yet to be finalised during the week next week.

What a pity Albion’s 25,000-plus season ticket holders can’t go.