Tross ‘hard’ luck for Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion 2 Manchester United 3

Albion some how lost to an under par Manchester United despite one player hitting the woodwork three times and the referee blowing for full time at 2-2.

Leandro Trossard hit the right and left posts at the south end of the stadium in the first half and the crossbar at the north end in the second half.

Trossard also saw United keeper David de Gea make a save from point-blank range in the dying minutes of a remarkable match.

Albion went ahead from a Neal Maupay penalty after Tariq Lamptey was fouled. Maupay chipped the ball over United’s Spanish keeper.

The visitors equalised about 90 seconds later as Harry Maguire pressured Lewis Dunk into an own goal.

Albion were briefly awarded a penalty early in the second half when Aaron Connolly went down under pressure from Maguire. This was overruled by a VAR check.

United went ahead through Marcus Rashford who calmly fired home after beating several Albion defenders.

And Solly March headed in Albion’s equaliser well into stoppage time.

But right on the stroke of full time, Maupay handled a header from Maguire.

And with referee Chris Kavanagh already ending the match, a further VAR check saw play restarted and Bruno Fernandes firing past Maty Ryan with the last kick of the match from the spot.

Brighton had more possession, more shots and their passing was more accurate but United bank all three points.

The two sides are due to meet at the Amex again at 7.45pm on Wednesday (30 September). The winner of the fourth round League Cup tie will claim a place in the quarter finals.