More cycle lanes are planned and will make jams and fumes worse

Posted On 29 Sep 2020 at 9:33 pm
By :
Comments: 3

About 50 years ago 80 houses and shops in Old Shoreham Road, Portslade, were demolished and some properties lost part of their gardens.

At that time Old Shoreham Road had one lane in each direction which was inadequate as traffic flows increased. It was turned into a major highway with two lanes in each direction.

The road under the railway bridge in Trafalgar Road Portslade was lowered by several feet so that lorries and buses could travel along the road, avoiding the level crossing. This became the official route to and from Shoreham Port.

The building of the A27 Brighton bypass and Hangleton Link Road made the Old Shoreham Road even more important.

Given the volume of traffic that it carries, it runs reasonably freely. However, this is threatened.

There are plans to provide cycle lanes along old Shoreham Road, Portslade, which will turn the road into one with one lane each way as it was 50 years ago.

This will lead to congestion and pollution, increasing rather than decreasing our carbon emissions.

I am not against cycle lanes but reducing a major arterial road to one lane in each direction is just crazy, especially a road used by hundreds of lorries and buses every day.

There are now plans to extend the A259 cycle lanes along Wellington Road.

This is part of the official route to and from Shoreham Port and is used by hundreds of lorries a day in addition to general traffic and hundreds of buses on routes 1 and 1a and 700. It has a single carriageway and no space for cycle lanes.

Land was acquired many years ago to widen the road but it never happened.

The independent Mott MacDonald report rules out this Wellington Road proposal on four grounds but the council has nevertheless included it in their “tranche 2” proposals.

The A270 Old Shoreham Road and A259 Wellington Road proposals go right through my ward but I have never been advised of them, much less consulted.

The “tranche 1” proposals are causing congestion, delays and increasing pollution. Tranche 2 will make matters worse.

The council should contact the government and withdraw its tranche 2 application and come up with some sensible proposals whereby cyclists are not having to cycle along increasingly polluted roads due to the delays and queues of motor vehicles.

Les Hamilton is a Labour councillor representing South Portslade ward on Brighton and Hove City Council.

  1. Lewis Searle September 29, 2020 at 9:46 pm Reply

    How did labour councillors vote today? For cycle lanes. This is disingenuous

  2. Andy Young September 29, 2020 at 10:01 pm Reply

    The vote went to keep the existing traffic hold up

  3. Mark September 29, 2020 at 10:33 pm Reply

    What a bunch of chocolate fireplaces

