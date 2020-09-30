Back-pedalling on Old Shoreham Road cycle lane confined to busy junctions

The Old Shoreham Road cycle lane in Hove will stay, with some tweaks aimed at tackling the worst congestion.

Changes would be made to the turning into Boundary Road and Carlton Terrace at the Hangleton Road traffic lights – and to the right-hand turn into Olive Road.

Labour proposed that Brighton and Hove City Council should hold off spending a second tranche of government money until neighbours and community groups had been fully consulted.

The ruling Greens backed the suggestion at a seven-hour “virtual” meeting of the council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee.

Labour councillor Gary Wilkinson said: “We believe if used effectively, a short pause to transport changes will allow residents to make their voices heard and contribute to the process.

“When we oversaw the first round of emergency transport measures, we were under extreme time pressure as the government instructed councils to act ‘within weeks’ to create more space for walking and cycling on our roads.

“As we approach the next round of changes, we now have time to ensure all road users can have a greater say on the next round of emergency transport measures, which will be implemented to safeguard social distancing and safe, active travel during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.”

Fellow Labour councillor Theresa Fowler said that the cycle lanes were not perfect but they were in use.

She said: “More people are getting in their cars as they are worried about public transport and more people are also getting on their bikes.

“I have started cycling again after many years. Cycle shops have been inundated with people buying bikes and have struggled to keep up with demand, so cycling is on the up.

“I have had many letters telling me that residents are now cycling on the school run and now feel safe to allow their children to cycle to school.”

Green councillor Jamie Lloyd said that removing the Old Shoreham Road cycle lane would be a tragedy.

He said that people complained about cycle lanes causing congestion but the congestion was caused by more traffic.

Councillor Lloyd said: “The cause of traffic is traffic. Blaming cycle lanes for congestion and pollution won’t get us anywhere.

“Pulling up cycle lanes and getting rid of them, when we’re asking able-bodied people to leave their cars at home for short journeys, is completely counterproductive. It achieves nothing.”

Conservative councillor Vanessa Brown said that there was a need for better infrastructure for cycling and walking.

But she criticised the Old Shoreham Road cycle lane, describing it as ill thought out and dangerous.

She said: “It’s particularly unsafe at the junctions. I note posts or wands were installed in some areas because of the danger to cyclists.

“Previous to that, I saw cars undertaking on the cycle lanes to access left-hand turns.

“Now the wands are in place I have seen motorbikes using the cycle lanes at great speed as there is seldom a cyclist in sight.”

The wands also prevented cars from pulling over to make way for the emergency services – and the stretch of road went past fire service and ambulance stations.

She was told that fire engines and ambulances could knock the wands down.

It also emerged at the meeting that claims of a big rise in cycle use relied on a baseline figure from 2016 although the hard numbers were not revealed.

Decisions about whether to extend the Old Shoreham Road and seafront cycle lanes west through Portslade will be decided at a future meeting after consultation.