Albion come unstuck at the Toffees as rampant Everton hit four

Everton 4 Brighton & Hove Albion 2

Albion were outplayed at Goodison as goals from the in-form Dominic Calvert Lewin, Yerry Mina Md two from James Rodriguez with replies from Albion’s Neal Maupay and Yves Bissouma, saw Everton well on top.

Calvert- Lewin got in front of Ben White for the first although Everton had quite a few more chances to go further ahead.

Albion got back into when England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford spilt Leondro Trossards shot and Neal Maupay snapped up the rebound to pull Abion level.

Everton however, went back ahead before half time Yerry Mina headed home.

Rodriguez then scored on 52 minutes to put Everton 3-1 and after a few more howlers from Pickford the same player completed his brace and notched Everton’s fourth

Bissouma then scored another screamer in injury time.