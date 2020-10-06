Inquests move from Woodvale to cricket ground

A number of inquests that were due to take place at Woodvale in Brighton will now be held at the County Cricket Ground in Hove.

It is not the first time that the Coroner’s Court has sat at the cricket ground but the temporary move is intended to enable social distancing in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brighton and Hove coroner Veronica Hamilton-Deeley said: “Following guidance from the chief coroner, and in an attempt to maintain business as far as possible, all coroners had made arrangements to adjourn most of their inquests towards the end of this year.

“In Brighton and Hove we have now started the process of increasing the number of inquests that we are able to hold.

“In order to do this and enable social distancing we are needing to use venues other than Coroner’s Court at Woodvale.

“Ongoing business in the Coroner’s Court now includes openings of inquests as usual and the holding of all inquests previously adjourned which are gradually being reintroduced.

“With regard to Inquests that will be heard at Woodvale, please note that the accommodation is limited and, due to covid-19 restrictions, if you wish to attend an inquest at Woodvale you must notify the coroner’s office at least 10 days before the date of the inquest so that we can do our best to accommodate you.

“If you arrive unannounced it may not be possible for you to stay.

“We are still struggling with covid-19 related delays and difficulties so please continue to bear with us if we take longer than usual to deal with phone calls.

“Rest assured we will do everything in our power to help you, your family and your friends through this most challenging of times.

“Please observe social distancing, stay safe and help the NHS to look after us all.”