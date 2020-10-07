Council says hospital workers can no longer park in resident bays

NHS staff will no longer be able to park in resident bays in the zone around the Royal Sussex Hospital.

All NHS staff and health and social workers were given access to parking passes at the beginning of lockdown which allowed them to use council spaces.

During lockdown, these were used by frontline staff with no issues and no complaints from the hospital’s neighbours in Kemp Town and the Bristol Estate .

But residents have complained that since lockdown ended and backoffice staff returned to work, the vast majority of cars parked in these streets have had NHS passes on the dashboard.

The hospital said this week it was trying to encourage staff not to use resident bays and only use pay and display spaces.

But this afternoon, Brighton and Hove City Council announced NHS passes would no longer be accepted in resident only bays from Tuesday, October 13.

Carole Donovan, a member of the Bristol Estate Community Association (BECA), said: “Hopefully it will relieve some of the pressure, but we will have to wait and see.

In a statement, the council said: “Throughout the pandemic, we have supported our NHS workers with free parking to support their hard work in the community, and this will continue.

We also have to balance the needs of resident permit holders living around the Royal Sussex County Hospital.

From Tuesday 13 October, NHS passes will no longer be accepted in resident only bays in Parking Zone H.

NHS workers displaying an official NHS parking pass can continue to park for free in Pay & Display and shared parking bays in Zone H and all other parking areas.

These badges can be obtained through the hospital’s Transport Bureau. ID badges and letters are no longer accepted as proof of eligibility.

We will be increasing enforcement to ensure vehicles are parking legally in Zone H.

The Royal Sussex County Hospital is working with the council to let staff know about the change to parking arrangements and to find a longer term solution that reduces parking pressures around the hospital.

You can find details of the zone boundaries on our parking webpages.