Missing boy with Brighton links found safe, say police

A missing boy with links to Brighton has been found, Sussex Police said today (Wednesday 7 October).

The force said: “Eric Wakanena, 15, who was missing and had last been seen in Lewes on Saturday 26 September, has now been found and is safe.”

The teenager had been missing from his home in Lewes for almost a week when Sussex Police issued a public appeal for help tracing him.

The appeal for help was made last Friday (2 October).