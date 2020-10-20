Blondie announce Brighton concert date

Blondie, one of the most influential bands to emerge from New York’s punk scene, have announced a 10 date UK tour to begin in November 2021, their first UK tour in 4 years. They will be appearing at the Brighton Centre on Sunday 14th November 2021.

Iconic frontwoman/songwriter Debbie Harry, guitarist/conceptual mastermind Chris Stein and powerhouse drummer Clem Burke, are eager to get back on the road, along with long standing band mates bassist Leigh Foxx, guitarist Tommy Kessler and keyboardist Matt Katz-Bohen.

Joining Blondie for this run and making this a double female-fronted band tour, is Garbage, led by quintessential rocker Shirley Manson, who was invited to induct Blondie into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.

Garbage have themselves sold more than 17 million albums and many of their own singles are now considered alt-rock classics. The two bands have toured together before on their highly successful and critically acclaimed “Rage and Rapture” tour of North America in 2017.

Debbie Harry says, “Next years UK tour is more meaningful to me perhaps than the very first time Blondie played there in the mid 70s. The UK has always been a special place to us, and being able to come back to perform there after sitting out most of 2020 is very exciting.”

She adds, “Blondie toured with Garbage during 2017 and we look forward to doing it again. We had a wild ride! All tours are rarely the same, however, I really hope the new Blondie/Garbage concert events are even better. I have always been a fan of Garbage (and of Shirley Manson dating back to her days in Goodbye Mr Makenzie). Along with Butch, Steve, Duke and Eric this band set the stage on fire. I can’t wait to play these shows with them!”

“We’re all looking forward to returning to perform in our favourite place in the world.”, adds Clem Burke “Against the odds, hoping for a happy and healthy November 2021 Blondie U.K. Tour!“

Shirley Manson says, “We are thrilled to be joining Blondie on this tour of the UK. They have been an enormous influence and inspiration to all of us in Garbage and it is always an honour to share the stage with such trailblazers.”

The Blondie live show is an still an experience in itself, with the classic hits like ‘Heart Of Glass’, ‘Atomic’, ‘Tide Is High’, ‘Maria’, ‘Sunday Girl’, ‘Rapture’ and ‘Call Me’ naturally blending with their last studio album ‘Pollinator’ – offering a treasure trove of newly adored songs including singles ‘Too Much’, ‘Long Time’ and ‘Fun’.

‘Pollinator’, released in 2017, soared to Number 4 on the UK charts, making it the group’s first Top 5 entry in over 18 years, with The Guardian calling it “Blondie’s classic late-1970s band sound, albeit with a modern sheen.” Their last UK tour, supporting the album, was a roaring success, including the Brighton concert – read our review HERE.

The band hasn’t stopped to catch their breath since then, working on both Blondie-centric projects and their successful independent ventures. Debbie’s bestselling Autobiography, ‘FACE IT,’ was released at the end of last year to overwhelming praise. Crowned “the ultimate rock n roll memoir,” by The Sunday Times, the book went on to be a New York Times best seller. The ‘FACE IT’ paperback edition is set for release in Autumn 2021 by Harper Collins UK, and will feature an updated format and newly added epilogue.

In 2019, Chris released a highly acclaimed photography book, ‘POINT OF VIEW.’ Called “stunning” by Rolling Stone, and “fascinating” by the New York Times, the book chronicles New York City’s 1970s punk heyday, an incredible time in music history. Plus, Clem released his second album with The Empty Hearts in August this year. The new LP, appropriately titled ‘The Second Album’, is their first release in six Years.

Last year, the band also took their first ever trip to Cuba, bringing Blondie live to Havana, creating a fresh new sound with the accompaniment of Cuban side musicians for the sold-out shows. Scheduled for release during Spring 2021 via BMG Records, ‘BLONDIE: VIVIR EN LA HABANA’ is a short film and soundtrack project culled from the band’s live performances during the week-long cultural exchange with Cuba.

Further, the first authorized Blondie Archive project in the band’s history — “BLONDIE 1974-1982: Against The Odds” — will be released in four formats and include extensive liner notes, “track by track” commentary by the entire band, complete discography, photographic history plus rare, unreleased bonus material. Not content to rest on past laurels though, the band is presently working with producer John Congleton on their 12th album.

Blondie November 2021 UK Tour:

Sat 6 M&S Bank Arena Liverpool

Mon 8 Utilita Arena Birmingham

Tues 9 AO Arena Manchester

Thur 11 Bonus Arena Hull

Fri 12 Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Sun 14 The Brighton Centre

Tues 16 Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

Thu 18 The O2 Arena London

Sat 20 The SSE Hydro Glasgow

Sun 21 First Direct Arena Leeds

