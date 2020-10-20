Brighton solicitor becomes president of Sussex Law Society

A Brighton solicitor has been chosen as the new president of the Sussex Law Society.

Lucy Tarrant, 49, the owner and managing director of Cognitive Law, in Brighton Place, Brighton, became vice-president of the 160-year-old society in October last year.

The commercial and employment law specialist hopes to draw on her own experience of flexible and remote working to help fellow solicitors in the year ahead.

She was elected last Thursday (15 October) at the first ever online annual general meeting (AGM) of the society’s general committee.

The society is a professional organisation representing solicitors practising in the central Sussex area and providing support such as local training and legal updates.

She said that, as the owner of a boutique consultancy law firm, she had a passion for creating a true work life balance for solicitors.

And she hoped that her fresh approach to how legal services can be delivered would be invaluable in supporting members at this tough time.

She said that she would be dedicating her time as president to supporting members in adapting to change while bringing awareness of solicitors’ wellbeing and mental health to the forefront.

Ms Tarrant said: “I am excited and honoured to accept this role during what are uncertain and potentially difficult times for law firms.

“I will be drawing on my experience of flexible and remote working to help fellow professionals adapt and thrive while maintaining a supportive and collegiate environment in which to practice.”

Sussex Law Society chief operating officer Jeanette Lacy-Scott said at the AGM: “I was so uplifted by your talk of camaraderie in the profession and your vision of how the Sussex Law Society can support its members in these difficult times, particularly our junior lawyers.”

Ms Tarrant is due to hold the presidency for a year and takes over from Jacqueline Hardaway, managing partner of Dawson Lewis solicitors in Uckfield.