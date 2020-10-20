Heavy rain and high winds set to hit Brighton and Hove tomorrow



The Sussex coast will be hit by heavy rain and possibly gale force winds tomorrow, the Met Office has warned.

A yellow weather warning was issued this morning, from 3am to 2pm tomorrow.

The warning says: “Heavy rain will move north during the early hours of the morning and persist through the peak morning travel period, before clearing northeastwards.

“10-15 mm of rain will fall widely, with as much as 30 to 50 mm in a few locations. With much of this falling in a short period, around 3 to 6 hours, some surface-water flooding is likely in places, leading to disruption to travel.

“The rain may be accompanied by gales across parts of southeast England, perhaps most likely towards the Kent and Sussex coasts.”

The Met’s forecast for Brighton predicts heavy rain until 2pm, and gusts of up to 41mph at 1pm.