Second school closes because of covid-related short staffing

A second primary school has closed because it has too many staff self-isolating to open safely.

St Bartholomew’s Primary School in Ann Street, Brighton, is closed today and tomorrow and will reopen on Monday, 2 November after half term.

Yesterday, Benfield Primary School in Old Shoreham Road, Portslade, said it was closing until Wednesday, 4 November for similar reasons.

Both schools had reported cases of coronavirus in its community earlier in the week.

St Bartholomew’s Primary School head Katie Blood said: “Our school is closing temporarily today following members of our school community testing positive for Covid-19 and the knock on effect of self isolation as required by public health guidance.

“This has led to a staffing issue with too few staff available to keep the school open safely. The school is due to reopen on Monday 2 November for pupils who are not self isolating. Due to half term, this means the school will be closed for very few unplanned days.

“Our priority is the wellbeing of staff and pupils. We will continue to follow all the latest Public Health England and local public health advice during the pandemic for the good of all in our school community.”

Brighton and Hove City Council said it was not aware of any other schools which had closed.