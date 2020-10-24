Suspected knifeman arrested in Brighton after chase

A suspected knifeman has been arrested in Brighton after a chase through the town centre this afternoon (Saturday 24 October).

The drama unfolded at lunchtime.

Sussex Police said: “Police have thanked members of the public whose quick-thinking alerted them to a man reported to have a knife in Brighton.

“A patrolling officer was approached in North Street at 1.40pm.

“The man was approached by police and ran off, pursued by officers on foot before being detained on the seafront promenade and arrested.”

Chief Inspector Roy Hodder said: “I’d like to thank those members of the public who drew the man to our attention in the first place and also those who assisted officers as they pursued the man through the streets before detaining and arresting him.”

Sussex Police added: “A 24-year-old man from Newhaven was arrested on suspicion of threatening behaviour.

“He remained in custody on Saturday afternoon.”