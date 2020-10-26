Council issues 5k warning notices over new Valley Gardens bus gate in first month
Motorists have been sent almost 5,000 warning notices for driving through a Valley Gardens bus gate in its first month of operation – and fines are due to start being issued tomorrow.
Bus gates are short stretches of road which only buses are allowed to drive over, marked out with paint on the road – but it appears not all drivers are aware of this.
From when the cameras were turned on on 9 September until 13 October, Brighton and Hove City Council sent out 4,972 warning notices to drivers who passed through the gate in York Place, on the western carriageway at the junction with Trafalgar Street.
Drivers at the bottom of North Road are told they can turn left if they are local traffic, but this means specifically traffic taking the next left turn into Gloucester Street to access the North Laine.
Those who carry on into York Place were sent a warning notice. Car drivers travelling south were also sent a warning if they didn’t turn into Trafalgar Street.
Another 1,993 notices were sent to motorists caught on bus lane cameras at St George’s Place, Gloucester Place and two on St Peter’s Place in the same time period.
The unclear signage was raised when the scheme first went live in August, when the road markings were even more confusing.
After that, some of the markings were changed and a new sign put up – but anecdotally, it seems that many are still not clear where they are meant to be driving.
In its October newsletter, Brighton Area Buswatch, which represents bus users, said: “Last month, Buswatch News highlighted the poor signing in North Road, Marlborough Place and York Place.
“This was leading to high numbers of private cars using the west side of Valley Gardens which is supposed to be restricted to buses, taxis and access vehicles.
“Since then, some improvements have been made in North Road; the incorrect road markings have been altered and a new road sign has been erected.
“This has encouraged more cars to use the east side although compliance is still not good, especially at weekends when many visitors seem unaware of the new layout and continue to ignore ‘bus gate’ signs.
“The vague and unhelpful ‘local traffic’ description continues to cause confusion. If lots of cars go this way, Google maps and Sat Nav systems will pick up the flow and show it, giving the impression it is an acceptable route.”
2 Comments
It’s not unclear at all as long as you know your Highway Code – but many drivers who passed their test years ago don’t keep up to date (it’s the biggest selling book in the UK & possibly the least read!).
A blue sign with a picture/word on it showing a type of transport means ONLY that type can pass the sign. The sign in the photo has a bike, bus & taxi so here they’re the only vehicles allowed past. In some places there might be an extra sign underneath with exemptions (eg access only) but if it’s not there, there’s no exceptions.
By the way, the road marking “BUS GATE” is a nationally defined sign and the council can’t choose to change it. So UK based drivers visiting Brighton should have the same level of knowledge as local drivers.
What is possibly an issue is advance warning to drivers letting them know that there’s a restriction ahead, so they don’t get to a point where they have to make an unexpected turn. Which is exactly why the council allowed a month’s grace where they only sent out warnings, and published plans like the one in your article.
The phrase “BUS GATE” on the road is a new one on me. I should think that it does not mean anything to many people. As the wise Mark Strong says, earlier warning signs would be an idea.