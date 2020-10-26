Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 1 West Bromwich Albion 0

Brighton and Hove Albion lead West Brom at half-time at the Amex after a calamitous own goal by Jake Livermore.

It was Adam Lallana who had the initial shot, which was blocked.

Tariq Lamptey followed up for the Seagulls and the ball eventually ended up in the back of net via a couple of Baggies defenders, Livermore getting the last touch.

Neal Maupay has again had a host of chances to score but, apart from one effort which was ruled out for offside, the French frontman has been ineffectual up front.

Solly March and Leandro Trossard have also good chances for the Seagulls.