Seagulls must pull their socks up as they drop points at home to The Baggies

Brighton & Hove Albion 1 West Bromwich Albion 1

An unconvincing performance by the Seagulls saw them throw away a precious lead in the last ten minutes at the Amex.

Neal Maupay had a host of chances to score in the first half but again failed to find the target- when he did he was adjudged offside.

Both Adam Lallana and Leandro Trossard also had good efforts for Albion, as did Solly March who saw his close range effort palmed away by West Brom keeper Sam Johnstone.

It was a own goal that put the Seagulls in front – efforts from Lallana and Tariq Lamptey charged but as the ball ricocheted around the area it trickled in off the shin of Jake Livermore to put the Seagulls 1-0 in front.

The second half however was a different kettle of fish – with Maupay still not firing on all cylinders Substitute Danny Welbeck looking frustrated on the bench.

But it was Matheus Pereira pulling the strings in midfield who got helped West Brom eventually get back in it . After mistakes by Ben White and uncharacteristically Dan Burn that saw Karlan Grant smuggle home an equaliser, with which Maty Ryan could have done better with.

Brighton & Hove Albion travel to Tottenham for a 7:15 pm kick off on Sunday as the schedules become even more bizarre.

The Seagulls will need to put a winning run together soon although a win would have put them above Manchester United