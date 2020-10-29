Brighton Centre announce 4 socially distanced events for December

The Brighton Centre has announced that the doors will finally be swinging open again in December 2020, with a host of new events.

The format will now be set up as a socially distanced ‘Venue within a Venue’ seated table service layout. For safety reasons the maximum capacity will now be a mere 504 instead of 5,500. Thus it’s a certainty that the tickets will sell out in super-quick time!

Rather than buying individual tickets, concert-goers will now need to purchase a table for a show which can seat up to 4 people from their own household / bubble and where food and drink will be served directly to them.

Yesterday, it was announced that Jools Holland will be performing two shows on Saturday 12th December (details HERE) and today 4 new concerts have been added to that. They are:

Russell Kane – Saturday 5th December 2020

Absolute Bowie – Friday 18th December 2020

Bootleg Beatles – Saturday 19th December 2020

Forever Amy – Sunday 20th December 2020

Tickets for all of these events will go on sale at 10:00am on Friday 30th October and are available from www.brightoncentre.co.uk

Russell Kane – Saturday 5th December 2020:

Multi-award-winning comedian, presenter, actor, author and scriptwriter Russell Kane is best known for the BBC Sounds podcast, ‘Evil Genius’ which has become a flagship show and was the best performing original podcast on the platform. Russell’s other podcast ‘Boy’s Don’t Cry’ also features regularly on the iTunes top charts for listened to podcasts and will return with a new series later this year.

Recent TV appearances include The Apprentice You’re Fired, The One Show, Antiques Roadtrip, Stupid Man, Smart Phone and the host of three series of Live At The Electric. Other TV appearances include Live At The Apollo, Unzipped, Celebrity Juice and I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here Now.

Winner of Best Show in 2010 at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards, Russell went on to make history as the first comedian to win both the Edinburgh Award and Melbourne Comedy Festival’s Barry Award in one year.

Following the success of his sell-out tour The Fast and The Curious throughout UK and

Ireland, Russell has extended it far into 2020. As ever, Russell also continues to provide his ever-popular topical online rants ‘Kaneings’.

Purchase your tickets for this event HERE from 10:00am on Friday 30th October. (Tables of 4 priced at £80).

Absolute Bowie – Friday 18th December 2020:

Winners of the ‘Best Bowie Tribute’ and ‘Best Band’ in the UK at the Agents Association of Great Britain Awards July 2018.Now in their 12th year of touring, the UKs ‘Best Tribute Band’ and ‘Best Bowie’ act, would like to come and meet you and they might just blow your mind…

With an electrifying performance from our main Starman, and theatrical mid-set costume ch-ch-ch-anges, Absolute Bowie will take you on a musical journey through the greatest hits of David Bowie with their huge stage show.

“A lovingly crafted Bowie show” says NME, and “an unmissable tribute act” hails the Mail on Sunday, the band will leave you wanting more from the most genuine David Bowie tribute out there. Is it any wonder when you are too cool to fool.

David Bowie’s evolving image has mesmerised fans since the early 70’s and for the first time ever Absolute Bowie will take audiences on a trip that presents all his best-loved personas in all their glory. Performed by a world class five-piece band, this unique concert features two long sets and more costume changes than any other show. A true extravaganza of the wonder that is Bowie’s work.

The band have listened to fans and evolved the show’s setlist to really give an all-killer performance and no Bowie fan is left out. All of the Starman’s greatest hits are performed plus the band perform tracks from the albums ‘David Bowie’, ‘Ziggy Stardust & The Spiders From Mars’, ‘“Heroes”’, ‘Aladdin Sane’, ‘Hunky Dory’, ‘Let’s Dance’ and ‘Young Americans’ through to the hits of later albums.

Featuring the incredible vocals of John O’Neill as David Bowie, Andy Marr on guitar as Ronno, Fabio Cashio on bass, Alex Paollilo on keyboards, Alessandro Ricardi on drums and, when possible, Fiona Asbury on saxophone. The band perform with incredible musicianship and attention to detail.

Prepare to be taken from A to Z (‘Absolute Beginners’ to ‘Ziggy!’) with ‘Stations To Station’ in between. So don’t miss out – don your glittery dancing boots, paint a flash on your face and buy your tickets now because the planet Earth is blue and there’s nothing else left to do…

For more information, read our Absolute Bowie concert review HERE.

Purchase your tickets for this event HERE from 10:00am on Friday 30th October. (Tables of 4 from £68).

Bootleg Beatles – Saturday 19th December 2020:

If, like Dora Bryan famously sang in 1963, ‘All I Want For Christmas Is A Beatle’, your Yuletide wish has just come true. The world’s premier Beatles Band are back in town bringing their special festive show to the Brighton Centre this December.

Tracing the Fab Four’s journey through the swinging 60s, every tiny detail is forensically observed from their authentic period costumes and instruments, to their clever stage banter and “inflection perfect” vocals. It’s not John, Paul, George and Ringo…but you simply won’t believe it.

“More a reincarnation than a Tribute.” The Times

“A joy to behold.” The Telegraph

“Mind-boggling accuracy.” The Mail on Sunday

Purchase your tickets for this event HERE from 10:00am on Friday 30th October. (Tables of 4 priced at £100).

Forever Amy – Sunday 20th December 2020:

Black Rabbit Productions presents Forever Amy, a stunning retrospective show celebrating the music and live performances of Amy Winehouse.

The show features Amy’s original band and is the most authentic re-imaging of the Amy Winehouse phenomena ever seen.

Audiences will be taken on a journey through Amy’s musical catalogue with the musicians who knew her best and helped create her timeless sound.

For more information, read our Forever Amy concert review HERE.

Purchase your tickets for this event HERE from 10:00am on Friday 30th October. (Tables of 4 from £76).