brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
BREAKING NEWS

An Amy-azing tribute to a legendary singer

Posted On 19 Dec 2019 at 2:47 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Forever Amy live at the Concorde 2, Brighton 18.12.19 (pic Ian Bourn Photography) (click on pic to enlarge!)

FOREVER AMY – CONCORDE 2, BRIGHTON 18.12.19

I wonder how many people realised the significance of the venue chosen for tonight’s tribute to the late, legendary Amy Winehouse?

For it was thirteen years and three months ago that Amy herself performed here at the Concorde 2 on September 11th 2006 to a sold-out crowd (some low-quality footage of that gig be found HERE). Also of note are the two tracks ‘Take The Box’ and ‘In My Bed’ which were recorded upon this very stage and released on Amy’s deluxe edition of her 2003 ‘Frank’ album.

Christmas collections

She made a triumphant return to the city at the Brighton Centre on 26th November 2007 in what was to be her final performance in Brighton. Here’s a clip of her performance – click HERE.

Sadly Amy passed away aged 27 on 23rd July 2011 from alcohol poisoning following a well documented battle with drink and drugs. In the process, she unwittingly joined the infamous ‘27 Club‘ of fabled musicians such as Jimmy Hendrix, Brian Jones, Kurt Cobain, Jim Morrison, Janis Joplin et al who had lost their lives at this tragically young age.

Fast forward to Christmas 2019, and ‘Forever Amy‘ are in town for their only UK date, a bit of a coup for local promoters Black Rabbit Promotions. This was, in fact, the opening night of an extensive European tour (with the other dates all scheduled in 2020). ‘Forever Amy’ are no run-of-the-mill tribute act, this is Amy’s original backing band who all toured with her, with one important addition, singer Alba Plano, a Jazz singer/songwriter of Sicilian descent based in London.

Forever Amy live at the Concorde 2, Brighton 18.12.19 (pics Ian Bourn Photography) (click on pics to enlarge!)

The band line-up this evening was Dale Davis on bass who was Amy’s Music Director and long-term friend, Richard Cardwell Amy’s keyboardist, Hawie Gondwe her guitarist, Nathan Allen Amy’s drummer, Ben Edwards on trumpet and Jim Hunt on saxophone, who masterminded Amy’s horn section which was a distinctive part of her unique sound.

In addition, all have worked with, and continue to work with some of the biggest names in the music business, so everything was set up for a terrific night.

Tonight’s show was billed as a celebration of Amy’s music and that is exactly what we got, a re-imagining of her self-written songs whilst still retaining all of their distinctive sound.

Alba reminded us a couple of times that she isn’t Amy, nor did she pretend to be. Her voice is smoky, soulful and deep, with a unique texture. Not only is Alba an able replacement, she is a phenomenal talent in her own right with an incredible vocal range, who delivered her own personal interpretation of Amy’s back catalogue this evening whilst letting her own on-stage charisma shine through.

The set itself comprised of many of the classics from the two brilliant albums ‘Frank’ with its jazz and hip-hop influences and multi-Grammy winning ‘Back To Black’ with it’s classic retro sound inspired by girl groups of the 60’s. Also included was a superb cover of Sam Cooke’s ‘Cupid’ in which Alba orchestrated the audience to deliver their part in perfect harmony and a delightful rendition of The Shirelles 1960 classic ‘Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow’.
In all, it was a cracking night, enthusiastically enjoyed by an appreciative audience. Before he left the stage, Dale paid a warm tribute to Amy. Her spirit and timeless music lives on – with a new twist.

Setlist:
‘Tears Dry’, ‘Mr Magic’, ‘Cherry’, ‘Stronger Than Me’, ‘F*ck Me Pumps’, ‘Moody’s Mood’, ‘Love Is Blind’, ‘Addicted’, ‘Cupid’ (Sam Cooke cover), ‘Love Is A Losing Game’, ‘More Than You’ll Ever Know’, ‘Back To Black’, ‘You Know I’m No Good’, ‘Rehab’, ‘Mr And Mr Jones’, ‘You’re Wondering Now’, ‘Monkey Man’ (encore) ‘Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow’ (The Shirelles cover), ‘Valerie’.

Sammy live at the Concorde 2, Brighton 18.12.19 (pic Ian Bourn Photography) (click on pic to enlarge!)

A word for the support act. No support was officially billed, but a chap called Sammy (so I’m told) stepped up and sang a virtuoso 30 minute set of original songs with just a stool, acoustic guitar and foot percussion. He had a fabulous voice and real stage presence. I’m told he was promptly signed up by ‘Forever Amy’ as support for the rest of the tour so I’m sure we’ll be finding out more about him and his music soon.

Gig flyer

Forever Amy group shot at the Concorde 2, Brighton 18.12.19 (pic Martin J Fuller) (click on pic to enlarge!)

Forever Amy setlist

Visit and ‘LIKE’ our ‘What’s On – from Brighton and Hove News’ Facebook page HERE.

Like what we do? Help us do more of it by donating here.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archive

<
December 2019
>
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728     
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
29      
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
232425262728 
       
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728  
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829    
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28      
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
       
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       

Sponsored Editorial

Health and care services to work more closely together

Posted On02 Nov 2019

Top tips for a happy and healthy Brighton Pride

Posted On03 Aug 2019

Calling all cancer beaters – are you ready to Race for Life?

Posted On30 May 2019

What readers are saying




Advanced Search

Categories

Advertisement

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com