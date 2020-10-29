Police appeal for witnesses to Hove burger bar brawl

Police have issued an appeal for help investigating a brawl in a burger bar in Hove.

About 15 teenagers fought inside Burger King at the Goldstone Retail Park, in Old Shoreham Road, Hove, on Monday evening (26 October).

Sussex Police said: “Police investigating a disturbance inside a Burger King restaurant in Hove are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

“Officers were called to the incident involving around 15 teenagers at Goldstone Retail Park just after 6.30pm on Monday (26 October).

“One of the suspects may have been in possession of a weapon and one teenager was assaulted.

“Police are investigating a number of lines of inquiry to identify those involved.”

Detective Inspector Ian Still said: “We do not believe this was a pre-planned event and are treating it as isolated incident.

“However, this behaviour and disorder will not be tolerated and we are actively pursuing the individuals involved in this.

“We want to hear from anyone who witnessed the assault, has any mobile phone footage of the incident or has any information to assist us.”

Sussex Police added: “Anyone who can help the investigation should report online or call 101 quoting reference 117 of 26/10.”