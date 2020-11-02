£10k fine for organiser of party at hot tub student house



The organiser of a party at a student house in Bevendean has been fined £10,000 after scores of revellers flouted coronavirus regulations.

More than 100 people flocked to the seven-bedroom shared house in Norwich Drive – which according to a lettings advert has a bathroom jacuzzi and a garden hot tub – for Hallowe’en celebrations on Saturday night.

Police breaking up the party were “met with violence and abuse” and a man was arrested for assaulting a sergeant. He has been released under investigation.

Meanwhile, police are investigating another large party on Falmer campus, which had to be broken up the same night. A later rave in Stanmer Park was thwarted when police confiscated a sound system.

A police spokeswoman said: “Sussex Police has issued a £10,000 fine to the organiser of a party in Brighton.

“Officers were called to a residential address in Norwich Drive, Brighton, at 11.55pm on Saturday (October 31) to reports of a party involving more than 100 people.

“Police units attended and made efforts to engage with the people present, encouraging them to adhere to Covid regulations and leave the premises.

“However, officers were met with violence and abuse, with one sergeant being assaulted.

“One man was arrested on suspicion of assault. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

“Police identified the organiser of the event and have issued them with a £10,000 fine in accordance with the government’s Covid regulations.”

The University of Sussex said the party on Falmer was also attended by people who do no live on campus.

A university spokesman said: “Whilst the vast majority of our students are following the guidelines and behaving responsibly, there were breaches on Saturday night. This included non-residents visiting our campus.

“We are continuing to work closely with Sussex Police on this, as we have been over the past few months. We take these breaches extremely seriously and we are taking disciplinary and other action where needed.

“We will continue to strengthen our security and student support presence wherever necessary.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Police were called to reports of a disturbance involving a large group of people at the University of Sussex campus in Falmer, shortly before 11pm on Saturday (October 31).

“A Section 34 dispersal order was issued, giving police officers the power to direct those causing anti-social behaviour to leave the area.

“A number of people were then found gathering in Stanmer Park. Officers attended and seized a generator and a sound system.

“No injuries were reported and no arrests were made. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the matter, and to identify any organisers who may face a £10,000 fine for breaching Covid regulations.”