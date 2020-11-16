Circus Street developer erects penis bollards



New bollards designed by Sir Anthony Gormley inspired by pegs, ovals, snowmen and penises have been erected at the new Circus Street development.

The sculptural bollards, which were designed for the Peckham regeneration project and first put up in Bellenden Street, London, have recently been put in at the Brighton development, which is nearing completion.

U+I, in partnership with the University of Brighton, is building offices, homes, student housing, cafes and South East Dance’s new dance space on the former market site.

Rob Sloper, Project Director for U+I Plc, said: “Art and dance play a key role in celebrating culture at the new Circus Street area in Brighton’s city centre, with contributions from national and local artists alike.

“Eagle-eyed passers by may have already noticed the Hargreaves and Sir Anthony Gormley designed bollards which were put in recently, signposting two pedestrian walkways leading into the new orchard space at Circus Street.

“There is much more to come, so watch this space!”