FA Cup 3rd round draw – Albion head to Wales to face Newport

Brighton and Hove Albion have been drawn away to Newport County in the FA Cup third round.

The Seagulls were the third last number out of the hat and will play the tie over the weekend of Friday 8 January to Monday 11 January.

The South Wales club is owned by a supporters’ co-operative and the team are currently top of League Two.

Elsewhere non-league Marine, in Merseyside, were drawn at home to Premier League leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

The tie has been billed as Marine v Mourinho, in reference to Spurs manager Jose Mourinho.

Marine play in the eighth tier of English football in the Northern Premier League Division One North West.

League Two Crawley were given a home tie against Leeds United.

And Chelsea host another League Two side, Morecambe, at Stamford Bridge.