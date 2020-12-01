Man arrested over Brighton bin fires

Police investigating a series of bin fires in Brighton have arrested a suspect.

Multiple reports were received of bins on fire in central Brighton between 9pm on Sunday (29 November) and 4am on Monday (30 November), in Upper North Street, Oriental Place, St James Street, Dorset Gardens, St James Avenue, Steine Street and Ship Street.

Further incidents were reported around 11.30pm on Monday (30 November) in the St James Avenue area.

Fire crews attended and the fires were extinguished. No damage was caused except to the bins themselves and no injuries were reported.

Following police enquiries, a 48-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of arson and he remains in custody for questioning at this time.

Superintendent Rachel Swinney said: “We will not tolerate those who cause harm in our city through unacceptable behaviour such as starting fires.

“Rest assured we are investigating this matter thoroughly and work tirelessly to keep our local communities safe.”

Anyone with information is asked to report online or call 101, quoting 47200205828.

A previous spate of similar bin fires in 2017 in Brighton and Hove was previously investigated by Sussex Police, but no arrests were made.