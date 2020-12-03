Brighton hospital patient reported missing

A patient at a Brighton hospital has been reported missing.

Cathy Taylor disappeared yesterday (Wednesday 2 December).

Today, Sussex Police issued a public appeal for help tracing her.

The force said: “Police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of 52-year-old Cathy Taylor who was last seen in Brighton on Wednesday (2 December).

“Cathy is described as white, with a slim build, mousy shoulder-length hair and she usually carries a small handbag.

“She was last seen leaving the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton.

“However she usually resides in Hastings.

“If she is seen please contact Sussex Police on 101, or 999 in an emergency, quoting serial 1369 of 02/12.”