Hand in guns, knives and knuckledusters and pick up a payout from the police

People with a variety of weapons are being encouraged to hand them into the police with an offer of compensation.

The police station in John Street, Brighton, is among those taking part in the scheme which follows a change in the law.

People were previously legally allowed to own a range of weapons that could not be carried in public but could be kept at home.

Today, Sussex Police said: “The government has launched a surrender scheme for weapons which will be unlawful to own from today (Thursday 10 December).

“This will see a three-month surrender period for owners to hand in their weapons to the police and claim compensation which will run until (Tuesday) 9 March 2021.

“The surrender scheme marks an important development in the government’s commitment to tackling serious violence and strengthening police powers to take action against it.

“Under the scheme, offensive weapons that will soon be prohibited as well as rapid firing rifles, which fire at a rate closer to semi-automatic rifles, can be surrendered to police.

“Lawful owners will be able to claim compensation for the items in most cases.

“This follows the Offensive Weapons Act which bans possession of dangerous and offensive weapons in private.

“The list of weapons includes zombie knives, cyclone knives, knuckledusters, death star knives, flick knives, gravity knives, batons, disguised knives, push daggers and other offensive weapons.

“It was already illegal to possess a knife or offensive weapon in public.

“Lawful owners will be able to claim compensation if the total value of the items is more than £30.

“Claims can be submitted to Sussex Police using a form which is available here on the government website.

“Guidance is available here on the government website providing a list of items covered, guidance on how to travel with and surrender weapons safely, the compensation form and compensation levels.”