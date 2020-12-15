Brighton man appears in court charged with rape

A Brighton man has appeared in court charged with rape and sexual assault.

Sussex Police said this afternoon (Tuesday 15 December): “A man has been arrested and charged with two counts of rape and a sexual assault in Brighton.

“Sam Kesete, 21, of Canterbury Drive, Brighton, appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (14 December).

“He is charged with two counts of rape against a 21-year-old woman at an address in Canterbury Drive near The Level on (Saturday) 28 November and sexual assaulting an 18-year-old woman by touching at King’s Road Arches on (Friday) 18 September.

“Kesete was remanded in custody and will appear at Lewes Crown Court on (Monday) 11 January.”